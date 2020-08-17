Jay Allen McLaneWindsor - Jay Allen McLane, 56, accepted his wings on Friday, August 14th at his home after a long, courageous battle with cancer with his companion Pamela Richards by his side.Jay was born September 26th, 1963 and was the son of Bonnie J. McLane and the late David F. McLane, Sr of York, PA.He graduated from Eastern York High School in 1982. He loved his country which led him to service in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division. He also loved the outdoors, so his work as a framer with PA Framer's Inc. and F&S Frame and Trim suited him very well. His free time was spent doing what he enjoyed most, savoring the simple things in life, including spending time with family, grilling, dancing, gardening, and taking care of his fish pond. He also loved hanging out by the ocean, fishing from the piers, and hiking in mountains. He had a special love of animals. He spent years as a proud member of the FFA and took pride in his first York Fair win with Suey, his prize hog. He also leaves behind two loyal dogs, Zoe and Levi, who will miss him dearly.Jay is survived by many family members and friends who will cherish his memory, including his four children, Jay McLane, II of Wrightsville, Ashly McLane of West Virginia, Brittany McLane and her companion Dylan Bupp of Red Lion, and Amanda Williams of New Jersey. He also leaves six beloved grandchildren, Madison, Allison, Peyton, Hailee, Skylar, and Kyle. He leaves five siblings, Deborah Forry and husband Arthur of Manchester, Cindy Corsano and husband John of Georgia, Brian McLane and companion Joy Yanuzzelli of Florida, Timothy McLane and wife Valerie of Virginia, and Troy McLane and wife Jessica of Airville. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his longtime companion Sharon Stitzel, Brittany's mother, with who he shared more than 20 years.To know Jay was to love him. His kind, carefree, and brave spirit along with his passion for life will be deeply missed.A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21st at Power for Freedom Ministries, 68 W Main St, Windsor. A celebration of life service will be held September 26th, location to be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Grane Hospice of Camp Hill, PA.