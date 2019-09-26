Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:15 PM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
1928 - 2019
Jay C. Hoff Obituary
Jay C. Hoff

York - Jay C. Hoff, 91, of York passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Wellspan York Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Margaret A. (Koons) Hoff.

Jay was born in York on February 4, 1928. Son of the late Clarence and Agnes (McManus) Hoff.

He retired from the Lancaster City Assessment office. He was an U.S. Army veteran of WWII and the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, life member of the West York VFW and the Hawks Gunning Club, a member of American Legion Post in Wrightsville,

Loyal Order of Moose-Hanover Lodge and the Red Lion Senior Center.

He was preceded in death by two stepsons; Rev. Larry Riddle and Robert Riddle. He is survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a nephew Michael Hoff and his wife Roxanne.

The viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m.- 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.

The graveside service will begin at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at Prospect Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. A flag presentation and taps will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 239 S. Beaver St. York PA 17401 or to the Red Lion Senior Center, 20 Gotham Dr. Red Lion PA 17356
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
