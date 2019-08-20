|
Jay E. Brillhart
Dillsburg - Jay E. Brillhart, 66, of Dillsburg, PA, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born on June 25, 1953 in York, PA to the late Ray E. and Dora R. (Zeigler) Brillhart, he is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carmen (Snelbaker) Brillhart.
Jay was a 1971 graduate of Dover High School and was a member of the UAW, Dillsburg VFW and the Dillsburg American Legion . Recently retired from York International/Johnson Controls Corporation, Jay worked for 47 years as a welder. For many years he coached Dillsburg Girls Youth Softball and loved camping with his family. Most important to him was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Nicole Yeingst (Jeffrey) of Wellsville and Andrea Brillhart (Chris Drawbaugh) of Dillsburg. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Skylar Wetherbee, Nicholas Yeingst and Jack Drawbaugh and his siblings, Elaine Kauffman (Dennis) of York New Salem, Dennis Brillhart (Kathy), Mary Jane Boyce (David) and Brian Brillhart, all of York.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home And Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065. A visitation will precede the service from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019