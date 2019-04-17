Jay E. Innerst



York Twp. - Jay Edwin Innerst, age 79, of York Township, Dallastown, died at 9:05 PM Monday, April 15, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Carolyn A. (Hartman) Innerst.



Born July 26, 1939 in York Township, he was a son of the late H. Edwin and Harriet (Raab) Innerst. A lifelong farmer, and the third generation to farm his land, he was also a bestower of wisdom, and a member of Saint John's Blymire's United Church of Christ.



In addition to his wife of 62 years, Mr. Innerst is survived by his chirldren, Cindy Innerst Axe, and her husband Mike, Dan Innerst, and his wife Beth, Sandy Innerst, and Julie Brody, and her husband Steve; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and siblings Ruth Lehr, Irene Eberly, Virginia Striebig, Fred Innerst, and Ann Leedy. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Sterling "Pete" Innerst.



Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Saint John's Blymire's United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Road, Dallastown, with his Pastor, The Rev. Lou Ann Jones, officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the County of York - designated for York County Agricultural Land Preservation, 118 Pleasant Acres Road, Suite F, York PA 17402.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019