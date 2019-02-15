|
|
Jay R. Bair
Hellam Township - Jay R. Bair, Sr., age 80, of Hellam Township, passed away Tuesday night, February 12, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Lancaster County on July 7, 1938, he was the eldest of five children to Jacob Raymond and Virginia E. (Miley) Bair. His family later moved to Hellam Township, where they settled into their farm, Moccasin Hill Farm, on Dark Hollow Road.
Jay was a 1956 graduate of Eastern High School. He went onto to serve as a Hellam Township Supervisor, and later served York County as the York County Treasurer and a York County Commissioner.
Jay was a longtime member of the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW Post #7045, the Marietta Beneficial Association, Riverside Lodge #503 F&AM, and Camp Sequoia. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and time with family and friends.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. (Swift) Bair and his sister Kathleen Bair. He is survived by his daughter Deborah C. Bair, and her husband Michael Kiehl, his sisters Barbara Stoner, and her husband Samuel, Carol Smeltzer, and her husband Larry, his brother Kenneth Bair, and his wife Sharon, and his 7 grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Jay's life will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Interment will follow in Canadochly Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening, February 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm, and again on Tuesday from 10:00am until the time of service.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Jay's memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Wrightsville. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019