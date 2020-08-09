Jay W. Gingerich
York - Jay W. Gingerich, 67, The Bird, entered into rest Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy.
A celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Gingerich was born May 11, 1953 in York, a son of the late John W. "Jack" and June (Seifert) Gingerich. He retired after 30 years of service from York Tape and Label Company and had been a co-owner of Grandview Golf Course. He was a graduate of York Suburban Senior High School, where he was a drummer in the band. He was a pitcher for the Felton team in Legion baseball. He was a member of Prince AA.
Jay is survived by his sons Matthew W. Gingerich and Todd M. Gingerich; a grandson Colin M. Gingerich; and loving extended family including his cousins.
Donations would be appreciated in Jay's name to Hospice and Community Care 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552; or to American Cancer Society
.