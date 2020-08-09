1/1
Jay W. Gingerich
1953 - 2020
York - Jay W. Gingerich, 67, The Bird, entered into rest Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy.

A celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Gingerich was born May 11, 1953 in York, a son of the late John W. "Jack" and June (Seifert) Gingerich. He retired after 30 years of service from York Tape and Label Company and had been a co-owner of Grandview Golf Course. He was a graduate of York Suburban Senior High School, where he was a drummer in the band. He was a pitcher for the Felton team in Legion baseball. He was a member of Prince AA.

Jay is survived by his sons Matthew W. Gingerich and Todd M. Gingerich; a grandson Colin M. Gingerich; and loving extended family including his cousins.

Donations would be appreciated in Jay's name to Hospice and Community Care 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552; or to American Cancer Society.






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

2 entries
August 7, 2020
Jay always made us smile. He always had some ornery story or joke to tell. He had the best outlook for the worst of circumstances. He will be sorely missed by all those he touched. Condolences to his family. Rest in peace our dear friend.❤
Brenda and Randy Snyder
Friend
August 7, 2020
JAY WILL SADLY BE MISSED PRAYERS AND THOUGHTS GO OUT TO THE FAMILY. MANY
FOND MEMORIES OF JAY . SINCERELY JOANN AND BILL (COBB) MATTHEWS.
WILLIAM MATTHEWS
Friend
