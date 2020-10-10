Jayne K. Shively
York - Jayne K. Shively, of York, died Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at ManorCare - Kingston Court. She was 87.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Keith C. Fair.
Mrs. Shively was born in York on May 11, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur E. and Geraldine S. (Redmond) Klinedinst.
She was a 1951 graduate of West York High School and attended the former Thompson's Business School. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Jayne had been very involved with Parents Without Partners and also with the Toastmistress Club in York. She was also active with the Sweet Adeline Chorus and was a former Board member of the York County Blind Center.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Jo "Kim" McFadden and her husband, Nick of Dagsboro, DE; two sons, the Rev. Kevin T. Shively and his wife, Sue of Mechanicsburg and Karl R. Shively and his wife, Tina of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Meredith Snyder, Colin McFadden, Keith Shively, Kaleigh Seiter, Zachary Brown, Lauren Brown, Kelly Gembe and Isaac Shively; 13 great grandchildren; and a brother, Wilbur E. Klinedinst, Jr. and his wife, Jean of York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York PA 17401.
