York - Jayson Luke Eck passed peacefully in the arms of his loving family on May 6, 2019. Jayson Luke was born on May 4, 2019 in York, PA. During his 2 short days here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. Jayson Luke is the son of Leah Marie Eck. Jayson Luke is survived by his twin brother, Greyson Christopher. Also survived by Christopher Stewart, his grandparents Howard and Renee Eck of Wilmington, Delaware; his God parents Lauren (Elle) and Daniel Finigan, and Great-Grandmother Julia Eck and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers we would be honored to have you support the Mary Campbell Center (4641 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803). Services and burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019
