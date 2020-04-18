|
Jean A. Miller
RED LION - Jean A. Miller, 68, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
Born September 12, 1951 in York, she was a daughter of the late Dale V. and Betty J. (Kimmons) Miller. She graduated from Red Lion Area Senior High School and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Math Education from Lebanon Valley College.
She was employed as payroll supervisor and consultant with Johnson Controls for 38 years until her retirement in 2018.
Jean was a founding Elder and member of Sonlight Chapel and led three community-based Bible Study groups. She also provided accounting services to local businesses, was the auditor for Chanceford Township, founder and organizer of the Chanceford Township Business Showcase, a board member at Heritage Valley Credit Union, and was a member of the Susquehanna Senior Center. Jean will be remembered for her thoughtful, caring, and giving qualities and as a person who always led by example. She was a special aunt to her nieces and nephew and the inspiration for the "Miller Mixer", a monthly family dinner event that everyone loved attending.
Ms. Miller is survived by four siblings, Marie Dunstan of Lewisberry, Alan Miller and wife, Susan of Red Lion, Bruce Miller and Susan of Red Lion and David Miller of Windsor and 8 nieces and 1 nephew.
In accordance with PA social distancing guidelines, a drive thru visitation will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 1-2PM at Shenberger Chapel Cemetery, 10085 Chapel Church Rd, Red Lion. Followed by a private family Celebration of Life Service which can be viewed at the Olewiler and Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc Facebook page or https://tinyurl.com/Jean-Miller . Olewiler and Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sonlight Chapel, 53 Main Street, Felton, Pa 17322 or , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, Pa 17603.
The family suggests if you wish to bring flowers, cut a handful from your garden or wildflowers to be placed at Jean's gravesite.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020