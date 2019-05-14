Services
York Twp. - Jean A. Strausbaugh, age 88, of York Township, York, died at 4:50 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of Gerald P. Strausbaugh.

Born on December 16, 1930 in York, a daughter of the late Earl and Mary (Jacobs) Kohr, she retired from Farrier Inc. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf and the York Hospital Auxiliary.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Strausbaugh is survived by two sons, Lonnie L. Strausbaugh of York, and Darrel G. Kohr, and his wife Rachel of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Waltermyer and LaVera Kohr; and a brother, Glenn Kohr.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 14, 2019
