|
|
Jean Claude Legault, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at York Hospital.
He is survived by: his two daughters, Kimberly Jordan and her husband John and Laura Boyer and her husband Jeff, 6 grandchildren, and his brother, Raymond Legault of Wixom, MI.
Jean Claude was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine, his parents Alcide Legault, and his mother, Germaine (Beaudry) Legault.
Private service to be held at Fort Indiantown Gap.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019