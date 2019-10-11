Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Legault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Claude Legault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Claude Legault Obituary
Jean Claude Legault, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at York Hospital.

He is survived by: his two daughters, Kimberly Jordan and her husband John and Laura Boyer and her husband Jeff, 6 grandchildren, and his brother, Raymond Legault of Wixom, MI.

Jean Claude was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine, his parents Alcide Legault, and his mother, Germaine (Beaudry) Legault.

Private service to be held at Fort Indiantown Gap.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now