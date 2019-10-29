|
Jean D. Murphy
York - Jean D. Murphy, age 98, of York, died peacefully, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Country Meadows of York-West. Born in York on October 2, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Jennie (Glatfelter) Hoffman. Jean was the loving wife of the late Malcolm T. "Max" Murphy, who died April 17, 2013.
Jean was a graduate of West York High School. She retired from AMP where she worked as an inspector for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of York and enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles.
Jean is survived by her daughter Joan L. Keener of Dover, her granddaughters Gretchen S. Taughinbaugh, and her husband James, Heather M. Keener, and her great granddaughter Madelynn J. Taughinbaugh. She is also survived by her brother Stanley Thomas, and his wife Joann of Lancaster, and her niece and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia J. Gregory and her sisters Lois Elaine and Charlotte Hoffman.
A memorial service for Jean will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00pm from the First Baptist Church of York, 3375 Druck Valley Road, with the Reverend Timothy Munson officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family in Suburban Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of York, 3375 Druck Valley Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019