Jean E. Resline


1942 - 2019
Jean E. Resline Obituary
Jean E. Resline

York - Jean E. (Lower) Resline, 76, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Leon Z. Resline, with whom she celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in November.

Mrs. Resline was born in York, Wednesday, September 23, 1942, daughter of the late Larry and Velma Lower.

She retired as a legal secretary for the former Robert Wire Law Firm.

Survivors include a brother, Larry Lower, III of York; a sister, Patricia Kleiman of Hellam; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey L. and Bradley L. Resline.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
