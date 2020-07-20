1/1
Jean E. Throne
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Jean E. Throne

Springettsbury Twp. - Jean E. Throne, age 91, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 10:05 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late George W. Throne, Jr.

Born December 7, 1928 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Jess V. and Evelyn E. (Beck) Emig. She had retired from Colony Park Bowling Lanes and was a member of York Adams County Bowling Hall of Fame, Messiah United Methodist Church, and had participated in the Senior Olympics.

Mrs. Throne is survived by two daughters, Carolyn L. Tassia, and her husband John, of York, and Diane E. Ranieri, and her husband David, of York; a son, Jeffrey S. Throne, and his wife Pam, of Dover; nine grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by three sisters; and a brother.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, Pastor Randall Zeiler, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
