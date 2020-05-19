Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Eyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Eyler


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Eyler

York - Jean M. Eyler, 87, of York, died on May 18, 2020 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Eyler, Jr. Born in York on December 4, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Marvin (Bud) Arthur and Mary (Lib) Elizabeth (Benner) Flickinger.

Jean had worked for the York Telephone Company as a switch board operator, a crossing guard for Hayshire Elementary School and for the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

She was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School.

Surviving Jean are her four sons, Steven Eyler of York, Scott Eyler of Mt. Joy, Todd Eyler of Red Lion, Jay Eyler of York; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services and Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -