Jean Eyler
York - Jean M. Eyler, 87, of York, died on May 18, 2020 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Eyler, Jr. Born in York on December 4, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Marvin (Bud) Arthur and Mary (Lib) Elizabeth (Benner) Flickinger.
Jean had worked for the York Telephone Company as a switch board operator, a crossing guard for Hayshire Elementary School and for the Northern York County Regional Police Department.
She was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School.
Surviving Jean are her four sons, Steven Eyler of York, Scott Eyler of Mt. Joy, Todd Eyler of Red Lion, Jay Eyler of York; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services and Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020