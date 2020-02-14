|
|
Jean Geesey
York - Jean R. Geesey, passed away peacefully at Misericordia Nursing Home. Born in Newburgh, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jane (Russell) Van Etten. She was the wife of the late Paul Weston Garton and the late Harold R. Geesey.
Following high school graduation, Jean attended business school and late was employed at the Office of Veteran Affairs, Washington, D.C. After her marriage to Wes Garton, she moved to York, where she and Wes owned and operated the Queen Pharmacy for 25 years. Jean was a member of North Hills Bible Church.
In addition to being an accomplished amateur artist, Jean was a successful licensed realtor with the former Cauchon-Beddia Century 21 Agency in York. After the death of Wes, she married Harold Geesey, and the couple spent over twenty years every winter in Florida.
Jean is survived by her three children; Cassandra Paquette of Dagsboro, DE, David Garton of Crisfield, MD and Eric Garton of Wrightsville. She is the grandmother eight grandchildren; Jeriah Ebing, Anne Kukitz, Virginia Garton, Katherine Williams, Gabriel Garton, Andrew and Aimee Paquette and Weston Garton. Jean is also survived by five great grandchildren and two step-daughters, Lucy Grim and Holly Snell of York.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020