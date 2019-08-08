Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Geisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Geisler


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Geisler Obituary
Jean Geisler

York - Jean A. Geisler, 79, of York, died on August 6, 2019 at Autumn House - East. Born in York on November 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late David S. and Grace (Ruby) Byer.

She was a supervisor for Mercury Electronics.

Jean is survived by a daughter Sharon Geisler and her companion Gary Ware of Wrightsville, a son Michael Geisler and his wife Pam of Dillsburg; four grandchildren Carissa, Katie, Ryan and Emily; and seven great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Derek, Evan, Rylan, Mattingly, Stone and Parker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now