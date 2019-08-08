|
Jean Geisler
York - Jean A. Geisler, 79, of York, died on August 6, 2019 at Autumn House - East. Born in York on November 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late David S. and Grace (Ruby) Byer.
She was a supervisor for Mercury Electronics.
Jean is survived by a daughter Sharon Geisler and her companion Gary Ware of Wrightsville, a son Michael Geisler and his wife Pam of Dillsburg; four grandchildren Carissa, Katie, Ryan and Emily; and seven great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Derek, Evan, Rylan, Mattingly, Stone and Parker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019