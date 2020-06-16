Jean Gladfelter
York New Salem - Jean (Rudisill) Gladfelter, age 92, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on June 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Maynard R. Gladfelter; who passed away in 2007.
Jean was born in York on March 4, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Raymond Rudisill and Carrie (Spangler) Rudisill. She graduated from West York High School and worked as a secretary for the Spring Grove School District for many years.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Timothy R. Gladfelter and his wife Kathy of York New Salem, Thomas R. Gladfelter and his wife Elaine of Rochester MI; her daughter Teresa Yakubowski and her husband George of East Prospect; her grandchildren Heather Chateau and her husband John, Holly Gladfelter, Zachary Gladfelter, Travis Gladfelter, Chad Gladfelter and his wife Katie, Shelly Hartman and her husband Bryan, Nate Yakubowski and her great grandchildren Brendan, Lauren, Leah, Allison, Lucy, Ben and Liam. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Rudy and her sister Harriett.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Greenmount Cemetery in York. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 Guidelines, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York PA 17402.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
York New Salem - Jean (Rudisill) Gladfelter, age 92, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on June 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Maynard R. Gladfelter; who passed away in 2007.
Jean was born in York on March 4, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Raymond Rudisill and Carrie (Spangler) Rudisill. She graduated from West York High School and worked as a secretary for the Spring Grove School District for many years.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Timothy R. Gladfelter and his wife Kathy of York New Salem, Thomas R. Gladfelter and his wife Elaine of Rochester MI; her daughter Teresa Yakubowski and her husband George of East Prospect; her grandchildren Heather Chateau and her husband John, Holly Gladfelter, Zachary Gladfelter, Travis Gladfelter, Chad Gladfelter and his wife Katie, Shelly Hartman and her husband Bryan, Nate Yakubowski and her great grandchildren Brendan, Lauren, Leah, Allison, Lucy, Ben and Liam. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Rudy and her sister Harriett.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Greenmount Cemetery in York. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 Guidelines, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York PA 17402.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.