Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Jean Godfrey Obituary
Jean Godfrey

Dallastown - Jean L. (Fink) Godfrey, 79 of Dallastown passed away on October 21, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Myles H. Godfrey, Jr.

Born March 11, 1940 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Clair V. and Marguerite (Keller) Fink.

Jean is remembered as loving and dedicated to her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by 2 children: Brian D. Godfrey and his wife, Debbie of Broken Arrow, OK and Sheri L. Miller and her husband, Steve of Dallastown; 5 grandchildren: Amber, Misty, Juan, Lauren and her husband, Jared and Logan; 2 sisters: Joan Wells (the late Clyde) and Phyllis Waltermeyer (the late Arthur), as well as 5 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Brown.

A memorial service to honor Jean's life will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 2pm at St. Paul's United Church of Christ; 205 W. Main St.; Dallastown with Rev. Dr. Chris Rodkey officiating. A time to gather and share memories will also be on Thursday from 1pm until the start of the service at the church.

For those desiring, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to ; 501 St Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown. To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
