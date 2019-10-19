Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery
Glenville, PA
View Map
Jean H. (Hempfing) Newcomer


1941 - 2019
Jean H. (Hempfing) Newcomer Obituary
Jean H. (Hempfing) Newcomer

Red Lion - Jean H. (Hempfing) Newcomer, 78, died October 18, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock with her pastor Rev. Timothy A. Funk, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville.

Jean was born on February 10, 1941 in York County and was a daughter of the late Wayne Edward and Mary L. (Shue) Hempfing Becker.

She graduated in 1959 from Spring Grove High School and had been employed as a bus driver with the former Red Lion Bus Company for many years.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Red Lion.

She leaves her sons, Kevin W. Wallen and his fiancé Kim Chronister, Kim W. Wallen and his wife Kathy, Todd D. Wallen and his wife Doreen, Larry R. Newcomer Jr. and his wife Crystal and Chad L. Newcomer and his wife Stacy; 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ann L. Hempfing Corum. She was predeceased by a brother, Dale E. Hempfing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
