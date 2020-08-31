Jean I. (McDonald) WilsonWindsor Twp. - Jean I. (McDonald) Wilson, 82 of Windsor Township, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 30th. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to Ray A. Wilson.Mrs. Wilson was born in Airville on June 22, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Erma Mary (Markle) McDonald.Jean previously worked for Yorktowne Kitchens and later Sam's Club. She enjoyed watching baseball games, especially those of her grandchildren and shopping. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Peggy S. Snyder and her husband David L. of Red Lion, Wanda M. Wise and her husband Samuel C. of Outer Banks, NC and Kevin R. Wilson of Red Lion. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David L. Snyder, II and his wife Penny, Clinton M. Snyder and his wife Christy, (the late) Jared M. Snyder and his wife Sara, Sarah L. DeBowes and her husband Mike and Matthew C. Wise; as well as 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dean McDonald.A private family viewing will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September, 2nd at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, with a public graveside service to follow at 3:30 PM at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2666, Furnace Rd., Felton, PA 17322.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, at the address listed above.To share memories with the family please visit