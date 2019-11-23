|
|
Jean L. Anderson
Shrewsbury -
Jean L. Anderson, 92, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away at Providence Place of Dover on November 22, 2019.
Born June 13, 1927, in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Estella Innerst. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anderson, Sr.
Jean's favorite times were spent traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She is survived by a son, Richard Anderson, Jr. and wife Marjorie; daughter, Debra Kemp and husband Randy; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is survived by a brother, Clair F. Innerst, Jr.
Services and burial will be private and at the family's convenience. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019