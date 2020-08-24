1/1
Jean L. Frey
Jean L. Frey

York - Jean L. Frey, 90, entered into rest on August 22, 2020 at her granddaughters home. She was the wife of the late Earl W. Frey, Jr. They shared 54 years of marriage until his death on February 1, 2010.

She was born June 15, 1930 at home in Tyrone, PA. She was the daughter of Pearl (Mountz) Brooks and Frederick Brooks.

She was a 1948 graduate of York High. She retired from York School District as a cafeteria worker at York High.

Jean was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by four sons Steven, David, Bruce and Mark, 8 grandchildren , 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

The services will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. is assisting with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
