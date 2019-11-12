|
|
Jean L. Kister
MOUNT WOLF - Jean L. (Reeser) Kister, 90, of Mount Wolf, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in York. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Kister who passed away on July 14, 2011.
Mrs. Kister was born April 20, 1929 in Harrisburg and was the daughter of the late Leslie and Clara (Shelley) Reeser.
She graduated in 1946 from New Cumberland High School. She was a seamstress for Lehmeyer Department Store in York as well as her home seamstress business. She also owned and operated Zion Hill Driving School in Mount Wolf. She was a member of the York County History Center; Girl Scouts for 25 years; National Hiking and Camping Association, and St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Wolf.
Mrs. Kister is survived by her daughters, Beccy Charles of Juneau, AK, and Pam Kister of Gettysburg; her son, Doug Kister and his wife Cyndy of Lewisburg; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her sister Marian Malehorn of Etters, her two brothers, and her son-in-law George Holder of Dover. Mrs. Kister was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Holder; three sisters, and her two brothers.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be her pastor Reverend Jason Northridge from St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 South Russell Street, York, PA 17402 or to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019