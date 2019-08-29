|
Jean L. Lindt
York - Jean L. Lindt, 82, passed away on August 26, 2019 at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Lindt, to whom she married on September 7, 1953, celebrating more than 65 wonderful years of marriage.
Mrs. Lindt was born on March 10, 1937 in Spring Grove and was the daughter of the late Minnie and Roy Baublitz.
In addition to her husband, Jean was survived by three sons, Richard A. Lindt, II and wife Kathy, Michael Lindt and wife Cindy, Greg Lindt; two daughters, Debra Shattuck and husband Gregory, Vicki Sealover and husband Mark; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Joanne Gotwalt. She was predeceased in death by a sister, Rosie Emenheiser.
She enjoyed vacationing at Outerbanks with her family and traveling abroad with her husband. Her family was the light of her life. After cremation, a private service will be held.
The family has requested no flowers, but to offer contributions in Jean's memory to the of Pennsylvania, 488 West Market Street, York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019