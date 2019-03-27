|
Jean L. Wire
York - Jean L. Wire, 88, entered into rest Sunday March 24, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She had been the wife of Mahlon E. Wire.
A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at Shiloh God's Missionary Church 2300 Sunset Lane, York. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Nathan Shaffer officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Wire was born November 4, 1930 in York, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Linda M. (Myers) Clark. She attended Faith Bible Fellowship and was active in many ministries. She was a House Mother at the Pregnancy Center for many years, and had served in mission work in Brazil and China. She was a telephone operator for Keystone on the Line for many years.
Jean is survived by her children Carla Gladding and her husband Jim, Douglas Wire and his wife Donna, Barry Wire and his wife Brenda; grandchildren Melissa Leydig and her husband Dan, Jessica Hardway and her husband Jason, Jacob Wire and his girlfriend Chelsea, Seth Wire and his wife Jillie, Cody Myers, Kevin Myers and his wife Jamie; 10 great-grandchildren. She was one of six children and is survived by sister and brothers Gloria Webb, Bud Clark, and Paul Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Human Life Services 742 South George Street York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019