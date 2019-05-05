|
|
Jean Louise (Spangler) Knaub
YORK - On May 1, 2019, Jean opened her eyes and saw the beautiful face of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, and to be met by her late husband, Lorne "Bud" Knaub, who passed on June 11, 2005. They had been married for 57 years.
Jean was born on September 18, 1927 to Charles M. and Virginia B. "Boeckel" Spangler. She and Bud were married September 11, 1948, moved to Florida in 1957 and raised their family there for 30 years before returning to York County in 1987. They liked to travel and visited many states as well as the U.K. and Europe. They were former members of First Baptist Church in West Palm Beach, FL and then attended Stillmeadow Church in York.
She graduated from York High School, Class of 1945, where she loved being a majorette and had such dear friends there. Jean attended Prowell Business School and went on to work at the former York Corporation, and at the American Wire Fabrics Corporation in Mt. Wolf, doing secretarial work.
Jean loved to read, especially biographies and historical books of a Christian nature and to spend time with her precious family.
Jean and Bud had four wonderful children; Virginia, married to Bob Featherstone of West Palm Beach, FL, Lucy, married to Dave Jordan of Hardy, VA, Sally, married to Tim Robertson of York, PA, and Samuel S. Knaub of York, PA. She has 11 grandchildren, as well as 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Sally Kunkle, and two sister-in-laws, Lois Knold and Maxine Sunday as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was one great-grandson, Ethan Lopez, as well as her parents.
A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York, PA 17404. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be her former pastor, Reverend Dr. Bayse "Bud" Reedy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pappas House, 253 Cherry St, York, PA 17402 or , 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To share memories of Mrs. Knaub, please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019