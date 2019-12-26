|
Jean M. Anderson
York - Jean M. Anderson, 92, of York Twp, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Russell E. "Andy" Anderson. They were married on August 7, 1956 in Erie, PA. Jean was born on April 16, 1927, in Erie. She was a daughter of the late Lloyd O. and Theresa (Pfeffer) Marsh. She was a 1944 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and a 1948 graduate of Villa Maria Academy in Erie. She taught high school business courses in the Waterford and Harbor Creek School Districts in Erie, and the Red Lion School District in Red Lion, PA.
She was a former lifeguard at Presque Isle State Park in Erie. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, York, since 1967 and a member of Wisehaven Swim Club in York and was an active member of many card clubs, as well as a boating enthusiast and avid water skier.
Jean is survived by two sons; Jeffrey M. Anderson, and his wife Julie, and Jerome E. Anderson, all of York and four grandchildren; Elizabeth, Stephanie, Alexandra and Andrew, all of York County; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Ruth Swenson, and a brother, Robert Marsh, both of Erie.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial that will begin at 10 am with the Rev. James Menkhus as celebrant. Interment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Red Lion Area High School Scholarship Fund, 696 Delta Road, Red Lion, PA 17356 or to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York , PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019