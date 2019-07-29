|
|
Jean M. Kilgore
York, formerly of Airville - Obituary written by her daughter, Cathy. Jean Kilgore passed away peacefully with her family around her on July 26th. She was born in High Rock, PA , the daughter of E.Milton and Nellie Wood McGurk in 1934. Jean was the widow of Victor Kilgore. For most of her life Jean lived in Sunnyburn where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Elder, as well as serving as Clerk of Session, at Pine Grove Presbyterian. Jean was a librarian for Red Lion School District, beginning at Lower Chanceford, then at the Junior High, and eventually retiring at Clearview. For the past thirteen years Jean lived in Broadway, NC. In the Spring of 2019 she moved to Country Meadows of Leader Heights where she enjoyed fellowship with the many friends and family who had the opportunity to visit with her. Jean is survived by her daughters, Cathy Griffith (Jeff) of Broadway, NC, Bonnie Kilgore (Rick) of Birdsboro, PA, and Patti Gerlach (Eric) of Langhorne, PA; her sisters Audrey Cutshall and Hope Leatherman, her brother-in-law Larry Kilgore and her sister-in-law, Harriett Garcia. Jean has six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many devoted nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Pine Grove Presbyterian at 11am on Tuesday, July 30 with the Funeral Service immediately following at 12:00. The family suggests Pine Grove Presbyterian for those who wish to make memorial contributions: 4263 Delta Road, Airville, PA 17302. www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or 800-550-5915.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 29, 2019