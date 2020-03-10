|
|
Jean M. Ogle
York - Jean Marie Ogle, age 79, of York, died at 4:40 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services - North. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Ogle.
Born October 24, 1940 in Manila, Philippines, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. Elliott III and the late Anne Elliott-Stouffer. Mrs. Ogle retired as a secretary from Kinsley Construction, and had previously worked at Strine Printing and Fabricating Engineering. She also loved making ceramics.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ogle is survived by a son, Barry Grimm, Jr., and his wife Debbie, of Maryland; two daughters, Deb Lowery, and her husband Harold, of Red Lion, and Susan Bossi, and her husband Don, of New Hampshire; five grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles "Mac" Elliott IV and Kenneth Stouffer, Jr.; a sister Rebecca Dumczyk; and her beloved dog, Teddy.
A celebration of life gathering is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at Providence Place, 3377 Fox Run Road, Dover, 17315. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 3rd Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017, or to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020