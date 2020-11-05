Jean N. Plymyer
SAGINAW - Jean N. Plymyer, 93, of York, formerly of Saginaw, East Manchester Township, passed away at 1:20 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in York.
Miss Plymyer was born July 25, 1927 in York and was the daughter of the late Wayne and Minnie (Welty) Plymyer.
She was employed as a seamstress with Klinemyer / D & D of North York, Superior and retired from Danskin in 1991. She attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in York Haven.
Miss Plymyer is survived by nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mae Brothers.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Charlie Yost
