1/1
Jean N. Plymyer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean N. Plymyer

SAGINAW - Jean N. Plymyer, 93, of York, formerly of Saginaw, East Manchester Township, passed away at 1:20 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in York.

Miss Plymyer was born July 25, 1927 in York and was the daughter of the late Wayne and Minnie (Welty) Plymyer.

She was employed as a seamstress with Klinemyer / D & D of North York, Superior and retired from Danskin in 1991. She attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in York Haven.

Miss Plymyer is survived by nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mae Brothers.

Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Charlie Yost

To share memories of Miss Plymyer please visit the diehlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved