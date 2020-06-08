Jean S. Hoffman
York - Jean S. Hoffman, 86, entered into rest at 1:21 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Jack M. Hoffman.
Born July 11, 1933 in York, Jean was a daughter of the late Orion C. and Golden E. (See) Stover.
Jean graduated from William Penn High School in 1951. She retired from Dentsply International in 1994 where she worked in the export division and mail services. Jean was a member of Ambassadors Bible Chapel in Manchester.
She is survived by her son, Jon M. Hoffman of York. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane O. Stover.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ambassadors Bible Chapel, 3000 York Haven Rd., Manchester, PA 17345.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.