Jean T. Semmelman
York - Jean T. (Taylor) Semmelman, 100, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Country Meadows Leaders Heights.
Born on July 7, 1920 in Columbus, OH, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Helen (Gooley) Taylor. Jean graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S. in Education. There, she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, was queen of her senior prom and a member of the honorary Mortar Board. She married John Semmelman (deceased 1997), who was immediately sent overseas to serve for two years during World War II. During that time, she worked at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
After the war, they moved to York for John's job at Dentsply International. They started their family of four children and traveled extensively around the world. When their youngest child was in school, Jean began to work at York College, from where she retired after 25 years. As the college's first registrar, she was fiercely insistent that students do their best, helping many achieve their academic goals. During her tenure, Jean was responsible for the first computerized college scheduling program in York County. While working and raising children, she also earned a Master's Degree from Western Maryland College.
After retirement, Jean completed the Master Gardener certificate program, with a concentration in tree peonies. She also began swimming laps at York College and the Country Club of York, earning numerous trophies over the years. For many years, Jean and John enjoyed spending winters on Hutchinson Island in Florida, where Jean volunteered at the Manatee Center.
Jean is survived by four children, Cathy Valentin (Ernest Weafer), John Semmelman, Jr. (Susan), Andrew Semmelman (Kandie) and Julia Strong; grandchildren, Tyler Semmelman (Nan), Gardner Semmelman, Philip James Semmelman, Sarah Bartz (Ryan) and Megan Irvin (Taylor); and great grandchildren, Elsie and June Semmelman and Hudson and Oliver Bartz.
