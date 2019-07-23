Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
1502 Fourth Ave
York, PA
Jean (Nelson) Whittles Obituary
Jean (Nelson) Whittles

York - Jean (Nelson) Whittles, 96, passed away, Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence in Springettsbury Township. She was the wife of the late George E. Whittles to whom she was married for 64 years.

A celebration of life service will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 Fourth Ave., York, with the Rev. Grant Ambrose and Rev. Fred Stevenson, officiating. Burial will private. Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Born December 10, 1922 in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mildred (Mason) Nelson.

Mrs. Whittles was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in York. She was a member of the Outdoor Country Club in York, where she enjoyed playing Bridge and participating in the 9-hole women's golf league. She enjoyed traveling and was generous with helping numerous charities.

Mrs. Whittles is also survived by two sons, James H. Whittles of Kalamazoo, MI, and Thomas N. Whittles and his wife Stephanie, of York, four daughters, Joni L. Jones and her husband Rick, of Beavercreek, OH, Sandra J. Whittles and Cynthia J. Whittles, both of Elgin, IL, and Nancy J. Whittles of York, 11 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara McGlone of Chardon, OH. She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Ethan Jones, two brothers, and a sister.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 Fourth Ave., York, Pa 17403 or SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019
