Jean Y. (Criswell) Godfrey
Dallastown - Jean Y. (Criswell) Godfrey, of Dallastown, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 6, 2019, at her residence at 6:12 pm at the age of 79. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Godfrey who entered into rest on February 8, 2009. She was born in York on June 8, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Lester J. and Irene R. (Urey) Criswell. She was a homemaker and a longtime and very active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Dallastown and she enjoyed getting together with her church family for the monthly lunch bunch gatherings. Jean was an avid Yankee fan, a graduate of the Class of 1958, from William Penn High School, and once a month she and her classmates would meet at the Lyndon Diner for breakfast.
Jean has two daughters, Susan C. Luman and her husband Rick of Dallastown, and Jennifer A. Snyder and her companion, Ed Dellinger of Red Lion. She was the grandmother of Zachary Luman of Dallastown and Austin Snyder of Red Lion. Jean has a very special cousin that she was close to, Sheree Shermeyer of York, nieces and she leaves her very special neighbors, Steve and Colleen Adamy of Dallastown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Criswell.
Viewings for Jean will be on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, from 6-8 pm and Thursday, Dec. 12th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Jean will begin at 11 am on Thursday, at the funeral home with her former pastor, Rev. Lawrence Cunnings, officiating. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Christ Lutheran Church, 126 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313 or to: Emmanuel's Closet, c/o, St. Paul's UCC, 205 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313.
Jean was a very loving mother to Susan and Jennifer. She loved and adored her grandchildren and spending time with them is something that she cherished. She was a very special lady and loved to be with all her many friends. She will be greatly missed. A very special thank you is extended to the staff of Memorial White Rose Hospice for all the wonderful care and compassion shown to our mother and to our family during this difficult time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019