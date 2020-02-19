|
Jeanelle Frances (Rennoll) Jones
York - Jeanelle Frances (Rennoll) Jones, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Alvin "Allie" Jones. She was born in Shrewsbury, a daughter of the late Stewart Russell and Elma Viola (Attig) Rennoll.
Jeanelle attended Christ Lutheran Church in Shrewsbury. She was a secretary for Faith Alive Ministry in York, retiring after 20 years of service.
Surviving is a son Ronald Jones and his wife Dorl "Jamie" of Sunset Beach, NC; two granddaughters Veronica Gorman and Amanda Buckley; three great -grandchildren Angelina Jones, Cameron Buckley and Connor Gorman; sibling Lucille Duerr of York.
There will be a viewing from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, Pa 17349 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Melissa A. McDade officiating. Interment will be at New Freedom Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions: Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; 970 Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020