Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Jeanelle Frances (Rennoll) Jones

Jeanelle Frances (Rennoll) Jones Obituary
Jeanelle Frances (Rennoll) Jones

York - Jeanelle Frances (Rennoll) Jones, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Alvin "Allie" Jones. She was born in Shrewsbury, a daughter of the late Stewart Russell and Elma Viola (Attig) Rennoll.

Jeanelle attended Christ Lutheran Church in Shrewsbury. She was a secretary for Faith Alive Ministry in York, retiring after 20 years of service.

Surviving is a son Ronald Jones and his wife Dorl "Jamie" of Sunset Beach, NC; two granddaughters Veronica Gorman and Amanda Buckley; three great -grandchildren Angelina Jones, Cameron Buckley and Connor Gorman; sibling Lucille Duerr of York.

There will be a viewing from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, Pa 17349 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Melissa A. McDade officiating. Interment will be at New Freedom Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions: Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; 970 Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
