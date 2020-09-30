Jeanette C. BrigantiYork - Jeanette C. Briganti was born in Beckley, WV on March 19, 1984, and passed away on September 25, 2020, in York, PA. She is survived by her son, Aiden Briganti; her parents, Philip and Debra Briganti; two brothers, Alexander Briganti and Jason Scott; two sisters, Kimberly Briganti and Katrina Scott; and her aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and many other family members and friends.Jeanette was an intelligent, compassionate and fun-loving person. She was proud of her son and loved him very much. Jeanette cared deeply about others. She tried to help people and make their lives better; she encouraged, supported and inspired them. She cheered us up with her wonderful sense of humor and did everything she could to make us laugh. Jeanette enjoyed being with her friends, writing poetry, reading, listening to music (especially Tom Petty) and was a big fan of the Washington Capitals. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.We are thankful to have had Jeanette in our lives, but our hearts are broken that she has left us so soon. We hope she is in a happier and better place, and that she knows how much we love her.A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Farquhar Park, 570 N. Newberry Street, York, PA 17404.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.