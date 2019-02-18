|
Jeanette M. Klinedinst
York - Jeanette Margurite Klinedinst,91, died and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Rest Haven York.
She was born on January 25, 1928 in York. She was one of five children to the late Joseph C. and Margurite (Ziegler) Hershberger.
She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Oliver Klinedinst.
She is survived by five children; James Klinedinst and wife Neila, Sandra Strine and husband Steve, Karen Mack and husband Steve, Steve Klinedinst and Dave Klinedinst.
7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Evelyn Shaffer.
Jean was a long standing member of Second Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday School and was also a Child Evangelism Fellowship teacher for many years.
The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Second Church of the Brethren, 869 E. Princess St. York. Viewing will be held one hour prior to
the service. Burial will be in Mummert's Meeting House Cemetery in East Berlin.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. East York.
Memorial contributions in Jeanette's name may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 58 Mt. Zion Rd. York PA 17402 or to Berlin Ministries International, PO Box 51214, Piedmont, SC 29673
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019