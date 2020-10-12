Jeanie Mae Kenney



York - Jeanie Mae Kenney, 73, of York PA passed away peacefully at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ronald Lee Kenney of York, PA.



Born June 3, 1947 in Lancaster County. She was the daughter of the late Jerry Arnold and Norma (Howard) Arnold.



Jeanie was most recently employed by TiSTA where she retired in June 2017. She has also worked at House of Windsor, Stauffer's and Buchart Horn.



She is survived by her son, Chad R. Kenney. As well as her grandchildren, Elliott and Madalyn Kenney all from York. She is also survived by her siblings, sister Debbie Kilburn and her husband Gary, brother Lannie Arnold, Jack Arnold and wife Linda, Jimmie Arnold and wife Terry and sister Tammy Arnold. Along with several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements by John W. Keffer Funeral Home. Following cremation, private service will be held at the convenience of the family.









