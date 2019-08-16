|
Jeanne E. Musser
East Manchester Twp. - Jeanne E. Musser, age 71, of East Manchester Township, Manchester, died at 6:20 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Musser.
Born June 25, 1948 in Coaldale, Schuylkill County, a daughter of the late Louis and Gwen (Lewis) Erbe, she was a graduate of York Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from Wellspan Health where she worked as a Registered Nurse for 22 years, and prior to that she had worked at Harrold Medical Clinic for 18 years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Manchester, Union Fire Company #1 Auxiliary, and York Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.
Mrs. Musser is survived by a daughter, Dianne J. Fuhrman, and her husband Bill of Etters; a son, Dane R. Musser, and his wife Mandy, of York; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth M. Fuhrman. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Erbe.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with her Interim Pastor, The Rev. Patrick J. Rooney, STS, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way #250, York PA 17402; or to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019