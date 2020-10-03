Jeanne F. StrouseRED LION - On Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:40AM the light in the lives of many people was extinguished when Jeanne F. (Kretschmer) Strouse, 85, of Dallastown, passed away with her loving daughters by her side who surrounded her in loving support as she transitioned to heavenly peace at York Hospital.The daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica (Rowe) Kretschmer, she was born on January 29, 1935 in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from Solvay High School in Solvay, New York. Jeanne worked as a secretary for Rockwell Tools until she met the love of her life. Jeanne and her husband, the late George E. Strouse were married on October 31, 1953. They spent 58 12 years together. Together they ran their dairy farm in Warners, New York and she truly enjoyed being a farmer's wife.Jeanne's favorite hobbies were gardening, flowers, cooking, baking & entertaining. For 33 years (1979 - 2012) she especially enjoyed time spent in the peace of the wilderness at their mountain home in Okome, Pennsylvania and she was blessed to be a snowbird at their home amongst the orange groves in Lake Hamilton, Florida.Most recently, Jeanne enjoyed her residency at The Victorian Villa in Dallastown, where she had many wonderful friendships with the residents and staff. She was very involved with the activities at the Villa....especially Bingo! The family is grateful for the care she was given and for all of her friends there.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers - Harold and Robert Kretschmer, her son - George E. Strouse, Jr. and her son-in-law Leonard (Lenny) C. Shoemaker.Jeanne is survived by her son, Joe Strouse (Trish) of Birchdale, MN, her daughters Janey Shoemaker and Jeanne Craley (Jim) of Red Lion. 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren along with her extended family members, friends, and neighbors whom she loved to spend time with.In keeping with her wishes, her service and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Hemlock Lodge - Okome.Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Brown Township 15898 Route 414 Slate Run, PA 17769.Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, assisted the family with the arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family at 136 Furlong Way, Red Lion, PA 17356.The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff on 4-Main at York Hospital andHospice Comfort Care for the incredible care they gave Jeanne during her recent stay.