Jeanne Hubertine (Verstraten) Knisely
Dillsburg - Jeanne H. Knisely, 93 years, 9 months, 27 days, passed away at the Harrisburg Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Jeanne was born May 20, 1926, in Antwerpen, Belgium, daughter of Theodoor Verstraten and Maria Blanquart. In 1939, Jeanne was the speed roller skating champion of Belgium. In 1943, she met the love of her life and husband of 61 years, Paul L. Knisely, in Malvern, England where her father was serving in the Belgium government in exile and her husband to be was in the US Army medical hospital unit. After the end of World War II, Jeanne was married in Antwerpen on July 18, 1945 and then six months later relocated to Dillsburg, via a war bride ship. Paul met her in New York City.
Jeanne's greatest joy was being the best mother for her three children. She loved to share in the lives and activities of her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jeanne sold meat and her homemade bread at Broad Street Market, Harrisburg, Pa for 12 years with her husband's and brother in law's business, Knisely's Meats. In 1972 she became co-owner of the Western Auto Associate Store, New Oxford Shopping Center with her husband, until their retirement in 1989. Jeanne was active at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dillsburg, serving as choir member, Sunday School teacher, and Council member. Jeanne was a leader in the Dillsburg Public Library in the 1960's under the auspices of the Dillsburg Women's Club. Her hobbies included: ice skating, swimming, sewing, reading, English horse jumping, travel, camping with family and friends, gardening, singing, music, playing bridge, church fellowship, and hosting many social gatherings with family and friends.
Jeanne had a constant attitude of gratitude and very loving spirit.
Paul predeceased her in October 2006. Jeanne is survived by her son, Gary T. Knisely and his wife Vicki: son, Tim L. Knisely and his wife Christine; and daughter, Carole M. Knisely; grandson, Ryan Knisely and his wife Lyndee, granddaughter, Heather Henning and her husband, Kevin; and five great grandchildren, Mya Massey, Caleb Knisely, Cameron Henning, Luke Henning and Bo Henning.
A private gravesite service will be held at the convenience of the family. Internment will be at the Dillsburg Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dillsburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dillsburg Public Library, 204 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg, PA 17019; St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 South Baltimore Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019 or , 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020