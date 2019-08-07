|
|
Jeanne Katherine Hebert
- - Jean Hebert died Monday August 5, 2019 at age 93 at Stella Maris Hospice in Lutherville, MD. Jean was born in Albany, NY on October 21, 1925, daughter of the late Chauncey Leo Sears and Maiza Buckmaster Sears. As a child, she lived in Albany, Buffalo, New Haven, CN, Baltimore, and Camp Hill PA. As a young teen during World War II, Jean was a volunteer bicycle warden in New Haven, with duties of helping to inspect the town's evening blackouts.
She completed the nursing program at Temple University in Philadelphia and went on to graduate from Washington College in Chestertown, MD with an honors degree in Biology in 1949. She met and married a GI veteran at Washington College, Jack W. Earnshaw of Baltimore, and moved to Baltimore after graduation where she worked for the Baltimore Department of Social Services. She completed her MS in Education at Towson State Teachers' College (now Towson University) and later taught science at Baltimore City College. She had 4 children and later divorced.
In 1973 she married Armand Luke Hebert. She and Armand moved to Stewartstown, PA when he retired in 1987. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterstown, PA, and sang in the chorus. She enjoyed reading, watching baseball and old movies on TV.
She is survived by her husband of over 40 years; Armand Hebert, four children Wendy Jacobs, Laura Erdman, John Earnshaw, and Daniel Earnshaw; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Johnson Fosbrink Funeral Home of Towson, Maryland. Memorial Service Friday August 9, 2019 at 11 AM at the chapel at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Maryland.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019