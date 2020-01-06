|
|
Jeanne L. Snelbaker
Newberry Twp - Jeanne L. Snelbaker, age 74, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 7:58 AM Sunday, January 5, 2020, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Tommy L. Snelbaker.
Born December 13, 1945 in York, a daughter of the late J. Joseph and Carlyn (Bankert) Schlegel, she was retired as a lunch room aid for Northeastern School District. She joined Susquehanna Fire Company #1 in York Haven in 1984, where she was also a member of its Ladies Auxiliary and Fire Police. She had served as Secretary and Treasurer, as well on the Fundraiser Committee.
Mrs. Snelbaker is survived by a daughter, Holly J. Masucci, and her husband Jerry, of Mount Wolf; a stepson, Brian S. Snelbaker, and his wife Melissia, of Mount Wolf; three grandchildren, Steven D. Snelbaker, and his partner Dara Cozzi, Morgan L. Rouscher, and Tucker J. Rouscher; two step granddaughters, Ashley Masucci and Courtney Masucci; a great granddaughter, Sophie; and a sister, Joanne Stump of York.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday and 9-10:00 AM Friday. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Fire Company #1, PO Box 81, York Haven, PA 17370 or to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020