Jeanne M. Hickman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne M. Hickman

York - Jeanne M. (Malkemes) Hickman, 84, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Country Meadows of York-South.

She was the husband of Kenneth E. Hickman of York.

Jeanne was born in Wilkes Barre, PA on July 8, 1935, daughter of the late Peter and Florence (Oliver) Malkemes.

Jeanne graduated from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Troy, NY as a Registered Nurse. She worked for several hospitals located in Troy, NY, Bethlehem, PA, Phillipsburg, NJ, and Cleveland, OH. Jeanne was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York where she served as an Elder and Deacon. She was the Moderator of Donegal Presbytery in 1998 and a Moderator of Presbyterian Women in Donegal Presbytery. Jeanne was also a Board member and Vice-President of the York Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary.

In addition to her husband, Jeanne is survived by two sons, Peter K. Hickman and family of Stone Harbor, NJ and Mark D. Hickman and family of Brisbane, Australia; her daughter, Margaret J. Hickman and family of Roslyn, PA; her sister, Lois C. Malkemes of Maryville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at First Presbyterian Church of York. Interment will be in the Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Ministries at First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved