Jeanne M. HickmanYork - Jeanne M. (Malkemes) Hickman, 84, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Country Meadows of York-South.She was the husband of Kenneth E. Hickman of York.Jeanne was born in Wilkes Barre, PA on July 8, 1935, daughter of the late Peter and Florence (Oliver) Malkemes.Jeanne graduated from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Troy, NY as a Registered Nurse. She worked for several hospitals located in Troy, NY, Bethlehem, PA, Phillipsburg, NJ, and Cleveland, OH. Jeanne was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York where she served as an Elder and Deacon. She was the Moderator of Donegal Presbytery in 1998 and a Moderator of Presbyterian Women in Donegal Presbytery. Jeanne was also a Board member and Vice-President of the York Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary.In addition to her husband, Jeanne is survived by two sons, Peter K. Hickman and family of Stone Harbor, NJ and Mark D. Hickman and family of Brisbane, Australia; her daughter, Margaret J. Hickman and family of Roslyn, PA; her sister, Lois C. Malkemes of Maryville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.A private memorial service for the family will be held at First Presbyterian Church of York. Interment will be in the Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Ministries at First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.