Jeffery L. Lloyd
York -
Jeffery L. Lloyd, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Judy D. Lloyd, his wife of 42 years. Both Jeff and Judy were 1969 graduates of William Penn Senior High School.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his children: son Jason Lloyd and his wife Sarah of Green Lane, PA, and daughter Jennifer Lloyd of Lancaster; two grandsons, a sister Diane Rebert, and several nieces and nephews.
Jeff retired in 2017 from Menasha (formerly Strine Printing) after 48 years. He was a member of the Shiloh Legion and the 13th Club.
The funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, or the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019