Jeffrey A. Miller
Jeffrey A. Miller

Hanover - Jeffrey A. Miller, 56, passed Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home.

Jeff was born February 4, 1964, in Hanover, the son of the late Charles M. and Doris L. (Reedy) Miller.

Jeff loved camping, laying by the pool, and spending time with his family and friends.

Jeff is survived by his siblings, Charles M. Miller, Jr and his wife Belinda, Peggy A. Staub and her husband Paul, Carol V. Rue, and Deborah J. Unger and her husband Garry, all of New Oxford, David E. Miller and his wife Kim of Littlestown, and Judy K. Miller of New Oxford, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7 PM at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Rd, Abbottstown, with Pastor Don Wolabaugh officiating. A visitation will be held at the church of Thursday from 5-7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
