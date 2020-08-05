Jeffrey A. Rohrbaugh Service AnnouncementShrewsbury - The Celebration of Life for Jeffrey A .Rohrbaugh will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 3 PM on the parking lot of the Markets at Shrewsbury, with their gracious permission. Dress will be casual. Please bring your lawn chairs. If you have memories you wish to share about Jeff please mail them directly to Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., P.O. Box 96, New Freedom, PA 17349 ATTN: Jeffrey Rohrbaugh Service or email them to info@hartensteincares.com with the same notation by August 17, 2020. They will be shared by the Chaplain at the service.