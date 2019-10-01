|
Jeffrey B. Gay
Dover - Jeffrey Brian Gay, Dover, Age 51, entered heaven on Saturday, September 28, 2019, to enjoy eternal life given to him through the death and resurrection of his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. He knew that nothing he did in life would get him to heaven; it was what Christ did on the cross that got him there. Jeff, a precious child of God continually praised the Lord for all the blessings in his life. He died at home, surrounded by his loving family and compassionate caregivers.
Viewing with family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market Street. York, PA 17404. Further visitation will be on Thursday October 3rd from 12:00-1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service. He will then be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A reception will occur afterward. The family requests attendees wear casual dress.
Jeff was born January 2, 1968, in York, PA., He is survived by his parents John & Loyce Gay of York Springs, PA and Nancy Gay of Dover, PA., his twin brother Steven John Gay, sister Kimberly Ann Cordora, brother Michael David Gay all of York, PA and sister Jennifer Erin Bartley of Austin, TX, plus Aunts, Uncles, nephews and nieces. He was a 1986 graduate of West York High School and a member of the marching band and orchestra. He served in the United States Marine Corp after graduation.
Jeff will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and we look forward to the time when we will reunite with him in the presence of God. His memory will live in our hearts forever.
For his memory choose flowers or a memorial contribution made to Pennsylvania s Inc. 1117 Country Club Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 USA.
Isaiah 43:1 "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine."
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019